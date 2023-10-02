Marco VigeliniCEO of Maker Campa company that develops gaming experiences for brands and museums with Minecraft, Roblox e Fortniteis excited to announce the launch of III edition of the Esports Scholastic Leagueil competitive video game championship for high schools. This extraordinary project combines the adrenaline of competitive gaming with the importance of education, diversity and inclusion. Registration, free of charge and the responsibility of the professor, can be done directly from the official website here. Below is an overview of what’s new:

This year, the third edition of Lega Scholastica Esports evolves further, introducing a two-season structure: winter and spring. This innovation offers school teams two separate opportunities to register and qualify for the direct elimination phase. Maker Camp also introduced a new advanced web platform which will make it easier for teachers to manage teams, enter results and communicate with opposing teams. All match dates have already been published, ensuring a better and engaging experience for teachers and students. In the light of maximize participation and ensure an educational experience safe and inclusive, all matches will take place online, directly from the participants’ school laboratories. The exciting finals will come instead played in personallowing players to enjoy the full experience of a top-level esports tournament.

The Scholastic Esports League offers a unique learning experience, marrying the passion for video games with the development of fundamental soft and hard skills. Students have the opportunity, returning to school in the afternoon, to participate in esports competitions on Rocket League, Valorant e League of Legendswhile they acquire useful skills in the real world thanks also to activities dPCTOs on development environments such as Unity, Roblox Studio, UEFN and Unreal Engine. The objective remains that of engage students in extracurricular activities through the use of competitive video games. The initiative was deemed suitable and in line with the manifesto called “Digital Republic” promoted by the Department for Digital transformation of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers with the aim of reducing the digital divide and promote education on future technologies.

Continue to follow us for more information.