Escalation in the Gaza Strip increases, Russia urges the implementation of a two-state solution. Photo/Illustration

MOSCOW – Increased violence in Middle East should provide impetus for implementing a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. This was stated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Speaking to journalists, Russia’s top diplomat repeated calls for a speedy resolution of the crisis. After that, it is hoped that “everyone will take responsibility for implementing the UN Security Council decision regarding the establishment of a Palestinian state based on UN-approved principles.”

Lavrov spoke to media in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, after meeting his counterparts from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), a regional intergovernmental organization made up of former Soviet Union countries.

“We all share the same opinion… that this confrontation must be stopped immediately, that all parties must respect international humanitarian law, prevent terrorist acts and the indiscriminate use of force,” Lavrov said as quoted by Russia Today, Thursday (12/10/2023 ).

He stressed that civilians from both sides are suffering en masse and the failure to create a viable Palestinian state is at the root of ongoing tensions in the region.

Israel suffered its worst national security breach in five decades when the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise attack from Gaza last Saturday, killing hundreds of soldiers and civilians and taking hundreds of people hostage.

The Israeli government then surrounded the Gaza Strip in retaliation with the aim of “eliminating” the organization. Israeli troops have bombarded the area, leveling entire buildings. They also stopped sending basic supplies, such as water, fuel and electricity, to the two million people trapped in the Gaza Strip.

Moscow argues that this crisis is the result of the United States’ (US) attempt to “monopolize” the Middle East peace process and Washington’s failure to push for the creation of a Palestinian state.

The US has pledged its full support to Israel in its war against Hamas. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Israel could be trusted to take all the precautions it could, when asked by media whether the US was pressuring Israel to exercise restraint.

