It is a real nuisance when you are going to sit on the couch, taking something to eat, as well as a refreshing drink, to enjoy that movie that you wanted to see so much on Disney Plus, but you find that the error code appears on the screen 83, which prevents you from moving forward.

This is an error that has been presented to several users and not only in Spain, but it is an evil that affects the platform internationally.

In a normal situation, what you would do is close Disney Plus and go to another platform or watch free-to-air television, since you will not be able to enjoy the programming you wanted.

Well, today you will see what error 83 means on Disney Plusin addition to solving it so that you can continue watching everything you want on this streaming platform.

What error 83 means on Disney Plus

Knowing what error 83 means in Disney Plus will help us a lot so that we can then find the best solutions to apply.

This error code 83 is frustrating at first because when it appears it doesn’t provide much information either. Says the following:

Something went wrong. Please try again. If the problem persists, visit the Disney+ Help Center (Error Code 83). That is to say, Something went wrong. Try again. If the issue persists, visit the Disney+ Help Center (Error Code 83).

Error code 83 indicates that there has been some type of error in the transmission of what you were trying to see to the device. This could be due to internet connection issues, an incompatible device, or an issue with your Disney Plus account.

The final meaning of this error code 83 is truly uncertain, since there is nothing concrete in the message, nor has there been a clear explanation from the Disney Plus developers.

How to fix error 83 on Disney Plus

Although it is a fairly ephemeral problem, the truth is that there are solutions that have been tested and that can solve the problem.

Solving error 83 on Disney Plus can have different paths, which you should try one by one, to find the one that makes the platform offer you all its content again. From there, apply these solutions:

Device Compatibility

The first way to solve error 83 on Disney Plus is to check the list of all devices and browsers that the platform is compatible with.

If Disney+ has worked on your device before, you won’t need this query, but if this is your first time using the service and it doesn’t work, it’s worth checking the Disney Plus compatibility list.

Sometimes the app will still download or allow you to purchase a subscription even if your device is not supported.

Unfortunately, there is no longer a seven-day free trial for Disney Plus currently, so It is very important to be very clear about the compatibility of the device before spending money for the service.

Force close Disney+

If you have already verified that your device is compatible, but you are still seeing error code 83, then you should close the app and restart it.

If this doesn’t work for you either, try force closing it. The method to perform this action will depend on your device as usual.

On a phone, the normal thing is to open the application switcher, look for where Disney Plus is and swipe up so that it doesn’t stay in the background.

You can also go to the Settingswalk into Applications and when you see Disney Plus click on Force stop o Force closing.

Additionally, you can also try clearing the cache of the Disney Plus mobile app by going to Settings > Applications > Disney Plus and then giving in Storage. From there, you can click on the option Clear cache. You can also force close the Disney Plus app on Windows, macOS, and even iOS.

Reinstala Disney Plus

If error 83 on Disney Plus is still not fixed, you can try uninstall and reinstall the app.

You must restart your device after uninstalling it. Once it has been turned on again, it will be time to install it again and check if the problem is solved.

Check if Disney+ is down

It could also be the case that Disney Plus has become oversaturated and the service has been interrupted for everyone.

This is something you can check by going to Downdetector, a website specialized in offering information about applications that have fallen and are not working at that moment.

If this is the case and Disney Plus is simply not working, you will have to wait until the problem is fixed.

Check your Internet connection

Your internet connection could also be causing the error code 83 issue. It’s worth checking and even restarting your router to make sure.

If you are using mobile data or a WiFi hotspot to stream content from Disney Plus, you may also encounter this error. It is advisable to have a strong connection to use this streaming service.

These are the ways to fix error 83 on Disney Plus and thus enjoy the content of this platform. What is clear is that this error code 83 cannot continue to be the protagonist in your relationship with Disney Plus. Now you have all the information you need to leave it behind.