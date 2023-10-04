SEMARANG VOICE – Erick Thohir’s club in the Premier League, Oxford United, has a great opportunity to compete with Elkan Baggott. Promotion opportunities are now wide open.

Even though they are 1 point behind in first place, Erick Thohir’s club still has one match remaining. Just by playing a draw you can rise to the top position.

When promoted later, Erick Thohir’s name could become even more famous in England or even attract Elkan Baggott to the club.

Oxford United’s slick record must have made Erick Thohir smile. Of the 10 matches, Oxford United won 8 times and lost 2 times and collected 24 points.

Also read: Reasons why Iraq-Vietnam stole Shin Tae Yong’s strategy when the national team played against Brunei Darussalam in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Interestingly, the club whose shares are owned by Erick Thohir is the most balanced team in terms of goal productivity and number of goals conceded.

A total of 21 goals have been scored by Oxford United, but only 8 have been conceded. Erick Thohir’s club’s aggregate goal productivity was the best with 13 goals.

Moreover, Erick Thohir’s club always wins by scoring 3 goals in its last four matches. Or 12 goals in the last four matches.

It is believed that Oxford United will become a new force in the Championship Division if they are promoted. Erick Thohir’s existence could be one of them.

Erick Thohir is considered a club owner who understands how to make Oxford United stronger. By bringing in the right players, the club’s front line is now getting sharper.

Also read: Bosman Rule approaches Shin Tae Yong ahead of the 2024 Asian Cup, Erick Thohir could lose before his contract expires

The Oxford United team’s game was considered strong. This is proven by the absence of the names of Erick Thohir’s club players who are on the list of top scorers.

If next season Oxford United moves up in the Championship Division it will be a big advantage for Erick Thohir. It’s not just about the club’s achievements but is a bargaining tool for prospective national team players.

One of the bargaining points for players who are targeted by the National Team to join Indonesia is due to other factors. If they want to continue playing at the highest level then Erick Thohir’s club could be an option.

However, the original Indonesian player who will go to Erick Thohir’s club has not been able to join. This is related to the regulations that players who are allowed to play in the Premier League must come from a certain FIFA ranking.

The more players who join Erick Thohir’s club, the more it will become a mini Indonesian national team. The more often you practice, the better the quality will be.***