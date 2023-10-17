PSSI General Chair, Erick Thohir, said that the Indonesian National Team is ready to face tough opponents such as Iraq, Vietnam and the Philippines in Group F in the second round of the 2026 World Cup Qualifications in the Asian zone.

Erick said this after the Indonesian National Team through Hokky Caraka (5′, 44′), Egy Maulana Vikry (42′), Witan Sulaeman (46′), Rizky Ridho (63′), and Ramadhan Sananta (81′), won with score 6-0 in the second leg of the 2026 World Cup Qualification in the Asian zone, first round against Brunei Darussalam at the Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah Stadium, Tuesday (17/10) evening WIB.

“Indonesia respects every opponent it will face. But we are also confident in the quality of the Indonesian national team, ready to fight with any opponent,” said Erick in a written statement from PSSI, Wednesday (18/10).

These results allowed the Indonesian National Team to move smoothly into the second round with an aggregate of 12-0 after winning the first leg at the Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium, Jakarta last week with the same score.

Also read: Winning 12-0 against Brunei, Shin Tae-yong appreciates the fighting spirit of the Indonesian National Team Squad

All second round matches (36 teams, 9 groups) will be played in November 2023, March 2024 and June 2024 with a full competition format. Later, the top two teams (group winners and runners-up) will qualify for the third round of the 2026 World Cup Qualifications in the Asian zone.

In the third round (18 teams, 3 groups) the first and second places in each group will qualify for the 2026 World Cup finals.

Regarding Indonesia’s chances in the second round, Erick assessed that Shin Tae-yong’s team had the quality to compete with the three countries in Group F.

The man who serves as Minister of State-Owned Enterprises (BUMN) is also optimistic that the Garuda team can ensure a ticket to qualify for the third round to get closer to the door to the 2026 World Cup which will be held in three countries, the United States, Mexico and Canada.

“We respect the opponents who are waiting in Group F. However, the Indonesian National Team is ready to fight against Iraq, Vietnam and the Philippines,” said Erick.

Also Read: 2 Interesting Facts about Brunei Darussalam vs Indonesia: The Hosts Had Threatened Even though They Lost 0-6