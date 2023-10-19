Suara.com – Erick Thohir’s name became a topic of conversation after it was rumored that he would become vice presidential candidate accompanying Prabowo Subianto in the upcoming 2024 presidential election. This rumor circulated after Erick Thohir reportedly obtained a certificate of never having been convicted, which is also a requirement for being a vice presidential candidate.

The letter also went viral on social media, saying that Erick Thohir had never been convicted. It also explains that the letter was written to fulfill the requirements for being a vice presidential candidate.

“Thus, this Certificate has been prepared in truth to be used as proof of fulfillment of the requirements for a Candidate for Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia. If in the future there are errors in this Statement, corrections will be made as appropriate,” stated the letter which was uploaded to the Tiktok account @pojok. politics, Wednesday (18/10/2023).

The letter then became the focus of netizens. The reason is, netizens did not think that Erick Thohir might become Prabowo’s vice presidential candidate. In fact, previously it was rumored that Gibran Rakabuming would accompany Prabowo in the 2024 presidential election.

On the other hand, according to netizens, if Erick Thohir becomes Prabowo’s vice presidential candidate, it will also have a big influence. This is because both of them are considered suitable and have great influence if they can work as president and deputy. However, there are also those who doubt whether Prabowo will be compatible with Erick Thohir if paired together.

Regarding the compatibility of the two themselves, basically it can be seen from various things, one of which is their zodiac sign. Prabowo was born on October 17 1951, which makes his zodiac sign Libra. Meanwhile, Erick Thohir was born on May 30 1970, which means he has the zodiac sign Gemini. So what if Libra and Gemini work together?

According to Find Your Lucky, Libra and Gemini are very compatible zodiac signs when working together. Both of them have an awareness of each other’s strengths. This will make both of them understand when collaborating.

Libras usually have the problem of starting something, but not finishing it. However, on the other hand, Gemini will be a driving force for Libra to complete their responsibilities. In fact, Gemini will try to sort out what should be prioritized first.

Meanwhile, Gemini usually has the problem of being indecisive when making decisions. However, Libra will later help with this so that it is mutually beneficial. Another reason these two zodiac signs are compatible is because Gemini and Libra both have strong mental health. They can come up with great ideas if they discuss things.

The two of them also rarely clash because they can respect each other. Although, having equally extensive knowledge, Libra and Gemini will try to respect each other’s opinions. Therefore, when the two work together, this will have a good impact.