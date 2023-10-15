Denpasar Voice – PSSI General Chair, Erick Thohir is still highlighting the front line of the Indonesian National Team. Although in the initial match against Brunei Darussalam, they won convincingly with a score of 6-0, which made Indonesian striker, Muhammad Dimas Drajad, emerge as the temporary top scorer in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

This success has brought Dimas Drajad to compete with world stars, even surpassing the achievements of famous players such as Neymar, who has only scored two goals in the same period.

An enthralling match took place on Thursday evening, 12 October, with Dimas Drajad scoring hat tricks in the 7th, 72nd and 92nd minutes.

This brilliant result made Dimas Drajad top the list of top scorers with three goals. Not to forget, his teammate, Ramadhan Sananta, also contributed by scoring two goals.

Also Read: Fact Check! Excited Cristiano Ronaldo Says ‘Bismillah” Before Executing the Penalty

The excellent performance obtained by Dimas Drajad and Ramadhan Sananta is expected to continue to grow.

In the second leg which will be held on Tuesday, October 17, in Brunei Darussalam, Indonesia is optimistic that they will be able to maintain their dominance, even though they are playing at their opponent’s home ground.

Even though he was proud of the success of the Indonesian National Team, the BUMN Minister still commented that so far Indonesia’s attack line has often been a weak point for the team coached by Shin Tae-yong. On the defensive side, the Indonesian team has shown extraordinary resilience.

“This big victory is something we should be grateful for. Moreover, we have a striker who is able to score a hat trick and occupy the temporary top scorer position in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Hopefully our strikers can maintain their consistency and continue to increase the number of goals against their opponents,” he explained as quoted by denpasar.voice.com from the official PSSI website, Sunday 15 October 2023.

Also Read: Hokky Caraka Makes His Debut in the Indonesian National Team, Chelsea Legend Also Speaks