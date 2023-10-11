General Chair of the Indonesian Football Association Erick Thohir and the Indonesian National Team Coach together gave a warning to the Garuda Team players not to underestimate their opponents ahead of the match against Brunei Darussalam in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers in the Asian zone.

The Indonesian national team does have a brilliant record in meetings with Brunei. In the last three matches, the national team has always scored more than three goals and never conceded.

What’s more, the first leg match today, 12 October 2023, will be held at the Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium, Jakarta.

“I’m here tonight to make sure the players don’t look down on Brunei,” said PSSI Chairman Erick Thohir during his visit to preparations for the Indonesian national team, Wednesday (11/10/2023).

Erick said that the Garuda team players must maintain their performance during the 2026 World Cup Qualification event.

“Coach Shin Tae-yong and I, we are of the same mind, saying don’t let your guard down. So we really have to be serious about maintaining our team’s performance, yes, this is coming back again, we can’t take any opponent lightly,” said Erick, who is also Minister of BUMN.

On a separate occasion, Shin Tae Yong also asked his players not to take Brunei Darussalam lightly. What’s more, Indonesia really needs to win in order to qualify for the second qualifying round.

“I hope that our players can respect their opponents,” said Shin at a press conference in Jakarta.

“Likewise, we have to show our best on the field, regardless of whether our opponents are strong or not,” he added.

“We still have to be able to play our game,” concluded the former South Korean national team coach.

Of the last three meetings against Brunei Darussalam, the Indonesian National Team recorded a 5-0 win (2012 trial match), a 4-0 win (2017 trial match) and a 7-0 win (2022 AFF Cup match).