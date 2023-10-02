You have a new opportunity to get this controller for much less than you think.

The Primajor controller incorporates a 500 mAh rechargeable battery

One of the cheapest and most complete Nintendo Switch controllers is back on sale on Amazon and now It can be yours for less than 20 euros. This is the Primajor command, and It is not only compatible with Nintendo console, but also with PC. In addition, it has almost 500 reviews and an average rating of 4.3 stars out of 5.

If you are looking for an affordable controller for Nintendo Switch and PC, then you can’t miss this deal. Although the Primajor controller usually has a recommended price of 24.99 euros, at the time of writing these lines it is available for only 18.35 euros on Amazon, which is a 27% discount. Now, we don’t know how long this deal will last, so you better be quick if you want to get it for 6.64 off the RRP. By the way, It has rarely been so cheap.

The Primajor controller has two analog sticks, a digital pad, four action buttons, four triggers, and several center buttons. Furthermore, it counts with a motion sensor (gyroscope) and dual vibration. At the connectivity level, it connects wirelessly to your Nintendo Switch or PC via Bluetooth, although it can also be done by cable. Its integrated battery offers up to 8 hours of play time on a single charge, and is easily recharged using the USB-C cable that comes in the box.

The Primajor controller is compatible with all Nintendo Switch and PC games, so you will not have any problem when playing your favorite games. On the other hand, it is worth mentioning that it has an adjustable turbo function: 5, 10 or 20 pulses per second. As you can see, it is a very complete command. The only thing we’re missing is the NFC chip to be able to use the amiibo.

In conclusion, this command has a unbeatable value for money and we could say that it is very difficult, if not impossible, to find an alternative for less than 19 euros. In fact, we are talking about a full-fledged offer. So, if you usually play in television mode and were planning to buy a larger and more comfortable controller than the Joy-Con, you can’t miss this offer.

