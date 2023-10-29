loading…

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey would declare Israel a war criminal for its actions in Gaza, Palestine. Photo/Anadolu

ISTANBUL – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told pro-Palestinian demonstrations in Istanbul on Saturday that his country was making preparations to declare Israel as a war criminal for his actions in Gaza.

In his speech before hundreds of thousands of people who took part in the “Great Palestine Meeting” demonstration, Erdogan also held Western countries responsible for the deaths in Gaza because they failed to stop Israel’s attacks.

“Israel, we will declare you a war criminal to the world,” Erdogan said.

“We are making preparations, and we will declare Israel to the world as a war criminal,” he said again, as quoted by Anadolu, Sunday (29/10/2023).

Erdogan, whose government recently restored full diplomatic ties with Israel, has stepped up his criticism of the country.

Earlier this week, he emphasized that the militant group Hamas is not a terrorist organization but a liberation group fighting for its land and people.

The demonstrators waved Turkish and Palestinian flags while shouting “Allahu Akbar”. Yusuf Islam, the musician formerly known as Cat Stevens, took part in the action.

Responding to Erdogan’s comments, Israel immediately withdrew its diplomatic staff from Türkiye.

“In light of the serious statements coming from Turkey, I have ordered the return of diplomatic missions there to undertake a re-evaluation of relations between Israel and Turkey,” Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said in a statement.

(but)