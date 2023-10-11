loading…

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan criticized the deployment of a US aircraft carrier near Israel. Photo/REUTERS

ANKARA – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan criticized the United States (US) for deploying an aircraft carrier battle group closer to Israel. According to him, this would cause serious massacres in Gaza, Palestine.

Following the shocking attack by Hamas against Israel last Saturday, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced the deployment of the USS Gerald R Ford Carrier Strike Group to the Middle East.

The combat group, which includes several warships and many advanced fighter jets, has now arrived in the Eastern Mediterranean.

“What is the US aircraft carrier going to do near Israel, why is it heading there?” Erdogan asked.

“What will the other combat groups in the vicinity and the planes above them do? They will attack Gaza, and take steps to carry out serious massacres there,” Erdogan continued at a joint press conference with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer in Ankara.

Erdogan previously said that his country was ready to mediate between Israeli and Palestinian forces.

The conflict comes as Turkey—which has in the past supported Palestine, hosted members of Hamas, and supported a two-state solution to the conflict—sought to improve relations with Israel after years of hostility.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also criticized the US for the deployment of the carrier strike group. According to him, this move has inflamed anger in the Middle East.

According to Putin, a “compromise solution” is necessary and he hopes common sense will prevail.