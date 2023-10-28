loading…

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks before a rally in support of Palestine, in Istanbul, Turkey, October 28, 2023. Photo/AP/Emrah Gurel

ISTANBUL – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan emphasized that Turkey will present evidence of Israel’s war crimes in Gaza to the world.

Erdogan expressed this warning during a general meeting on Saturday (28/10/2023). Although Erdogan initially positioned himself as a potential mediator between Israel and the Palestinians, he has now sided with the “freedom fighters” in Hamas.

“Israel’s operation in Gaza is not defense, but an open and cruel massacre,” Erdogan told thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators in Istanbul.

“Israel has been openly committing war crimes for 22 days, yet Western leaders have not even called for a ceasefire,” he said.

He added that Turkey was gathering information to “present Israel to the world as a war criminal.”

More than 7,000 Palestinians, including nearly 3,000 children, have been killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza since the current conflict began, according to the latest figures from the Gaza Health Ministry.

Israeli forces dramatically increased their bombardment of the Gaza Strip on Friday night, before sending troops and tanks there.

Israel’s air campaign began soon after Hamas fighters stormed Israeli towns and villages near the Gaza border on October 7, 2023, killing around 1,400 people and taking around 250 hostage.

Days after the attack, Erdogan announced he was “ready to carry out any kind of mediation, including a prisoner exchange, if the parties request it.”