A small child in Khan Younis, Gaza, Palestine, became a victim of an Israeli air strike. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan criticized the West for providing support for Israel’s attack on Gaza. Photo/REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

ANKARA – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan criticized Western countries for their “unconditional” support for the attacks Israel in Gaza, Palestine.

“Western countries do not comply with international law in Gaza because the blood spilled is the blood of Muslims,” ​​Erdogan said at his presidential palace in Ankara, Thursday, as quoted by Reuters, Friday (27/10/2023).

Erdogan’s harsh comments come as the Israeli military prepares for the next stage of fighting, with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) saying its troops and tanks entered northern Gaza in a targeted offensive late on Wednesday.

Turkey’s president called Israel’s attack on Gaza a “barbaric” act.

“No one expects Turkey to remain silent in the face of violence in Gaza,” Erdogan said.

According to him, there is no difference between the children of Gaza, Palestine, Israel and Syria in the eyes of Turkey.

He said his party would intensify its efforts with Egypt to distribute humanitarian aid to Gaza.

According to the Gaza Ministry of Health, more than 7,000 Palestinians, including 2,913 children, have been killed in airstrikes since the Hamas attack on October 7.

In the Israeli-occupied West Bank, more than 100 Palestinians have died in Israeli violence and attacks.

In addition, tensions along the Israel-Lebanon border are increasing as Israeli forces and Hezbollah militants exchange attacks.