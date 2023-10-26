loading…

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Hamas was not a terrorist organization but a group fighting for Palestinian liberation. Photo/REUTERS

ANKARA – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in his strongest comments on the Gaza conflict, said Palestinian resistance groups; Hamas, is not a terrorist organization.

According to him, they are a group of liberation fighters who are fighting to protect the land and people of Palestine.

Speaking to members of Parliament from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), Erdogan also called for an immediate ceasefire between Israeli forces and Hamas.

He said Muslim countries must act together to ensure lasting peace in the region.

“Hamas is not a terrorist organization, it is a liberation group, ‘mujahideen (fighters)’ who are fighting to protect their land and people,” Erdogan said, as quoted by Reuters, Thursday (26/10/2023).

Erdogan lashed out at Western countries voicing support for Israel’s retaliation against Hamas, saying, “The tears the West sheds for Israel are a manifestation of deception.”

Many of Turkey’s NATO allies consider Hamas a terrorist group, and Erdogan’s comments drew immediate condemnation from Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, who said; “These actions are terrible and disgusting and do not help de-escalation.”

“I will propose to my colleague (Foreign Minister Antonio) Tajani to send an official protest and summon the Turkish Ambassador,” Salvini said in a note.

Turkey condemned the civilian deaths resulting from Hamas attacks on October 7 in southern Israel, but also urged Israel to react in a controlled manner.

Since then, Ankara has strongly condemned Israel’s massive bombing of Gaza, the Palestinian enclave controlled by Hamas.

Türkiye offered to mediate in the conflict and sent several humanitarian aid shipments.

Erdogan accused Israel of taking advantage of Türkiye’s goodwill. Turkey has previously sought to repair long-strained relations with Israel and Erdogan said he had now canceled a planned trip to Israel because of events in Gaza.

Turkey, which hosts members of Hamas on its territory, supports a two-state solution to the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

(but)