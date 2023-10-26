loading…

Palestinians carry two children injured by Israeli air strikes in the Gaza Strip on October 25, 2023. Photo/AP/Abed Khaled

ANKARA – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan criticized the European Union (EU) for failing to call a ceasefire in Gaza. He also accused the West of not caring about the suffering of Muslims.

“How many more children must die before the European Union Commission calls for a ceasefire,” he said in a televised speech on Thursday (26/10/2023).

He warned, “How many tons more bombs must be dropped on Gaza before the UN Security Council can take action?”

Erdogan accused Western countries of failing to see the violence taking place in Gaza “because the blood being shed is Muslim blood.”

In his speech, Erdogan also said Turkey had so far sent 10 planes to Egypt carrying humanitarian aid, including generators, bound for Gaza. “Twenty-five Turkish medical personnel have also left for Egypt,” he explained.

Erdogan discussed the Israel-Hamas war with Pope Francis on Thursday, telling the Catholic Church leader that Israel’s assault on Gaza had “reached the level of massacre” and the international community’s silence was a “shame for humanity.”

Erdogan was also quoted as telling Pope Francis during their telephone conversation that everyone should support efforts to provide “relentless aid to innocent civilians” in Gaza.

A statement from Türkiye’s presidential communications directorate was posted on X.

Erdogan also reiterated Turkey’s position that a permanent solution to the conflict can only be achieved through the creation of an independent Palestinian state.