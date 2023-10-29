loading…

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan blames the West for Israel’s almost non-stop cruel attacks on Gaza, Palestine. Photo/Anadolu

ISTANBUL – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan blames the West for the cruel attacks Israel which is almost non-stop in Gaza, Palestine. He accused the West of wanting to create another Crusade.

This was conveyed in a large demonstration “Great Palestine Meeting” in Istanbul on Saturday.

“Israel, we will also declare you as a war criminal to the world, we are preparing for it, and we will introduce Israel to the world as a war criminal,” he said in a speech in front of thousands of demonstrators.

Erdogan emphasized that the Western world is mobilizing politicians and the media to legitimize the massacre of innocent people in Gaza.

“Israel is an invader,” he said. “The West owes you, but Türkiye does not owe you.”

He said those who shed crocodile tears for the civilians killed in the Ukraine-Russia war silently witnessed the deaths of thousands of innocent children in Gaza.

“I asked West, do you want to create the atmosphere of another Crusade?” asked Erdogan, as quoted by Anadolu, Sunday (29/10/2023).

“The main cause behind the massacre taking place in Gaza is the West.”

“Of course, every country has the right to defend itself, but where is the justice? “There is no defense other than the open and cruel massacre that is taking place in Gaza,” he said.

According to him, everyone knows that Israel is a pawn in the region that will be sacrificed when the time comes.