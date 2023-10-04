The Latin American video game industry continues to grow and currently has a trendy scene that continues to surprise with all kinds of proposals. Gaming in Latin America is going and nothing stops it, that is why there are already conditions for the region to make itself felt globally, recognizing its work, but also that of colleagues from other parts of the world. Precisely, that is what will happen at the Equinox LATAM Game Awards 2023, which already have nominees and open voting.

Voting opens for the Equinox LATAM Game Awards 2023

Through a press release, the organizers of the Equinox LATAM Game Awards 2023 announced that the nominees for the 40 categories are now ready and also that their voting system open to the public is now active for fans to support their favorites. According to the information, voting is open from today, October 3, until Sunday the 8th, so you have all these days to cast your vote and support the creatives and artists of Latin America, as well as the most relevant titles. Worldwide.

How to vote at the Equinox LATAM Game Awards 2023?

Voting in the Equinox LATAM Game Awards 2023 is the easiest thing in the world. You just have to enter this link that will take you to the official awards site and there you will find the section that already shows the nominees in all categories. Simply select the titles, creatives, influencers and teams that you like and once you finish click on the “Send Votes” button. The system will notify you that your participation was registered and will thank you for having been part of this award ceremony.

What are the categories that will be awarded at Equinox LATAM Game Awards 2023?

Gaming Personalities

Esport team Esport player Cosplayer Facebook gaming TikToker Twitcher YouTuber Content creator

Development

Performance in Spanish Performance in Portuguese Study in Spanish Study in Portuguese Game adapted to Spanish Game adapted to Portuguese Social impact Movie or video game series

Best Game by Platform

PlayStation Xbox Nintendo Switch PC Mobile Augmented Reality Virtual Reality

Game Types

Multiplayer Battle Royale Esport RPG Action Adventure Sports Family Open World Platformer Indie

Outstanding quality in

Narrative Art Direction Soundtrack Audio Design Game in Progress DLC Game of the Year

Finally, we remind you that LEVEL UP is part of the jury for the Equinox LATAM Game Awards 2023, which will take place next Wednesday, October 11 from São Paulo, Brazil.

Stay with us, at LEVEL UP.

