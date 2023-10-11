Everything is ready for the celebration of the Equinox LATAM Game Awards 2023, a ceremony that will reward the best of video games in Latin America and also the great works that gaming has delivered worldwide. What time will the event be and where can you see it? We tell you below.

Today the Equinox LATAM Game Awards 2023 take place. Where and at what time can you see them?

The Equinox LATAM Game Awards 2023 are just a few hours away from starting and we will soon know the winners in the 40 categories that will recognize the best of the best in video games. This edition is special because it will take place within the framework of the Brasil Game Show, the largest and most important video game event in our region, so the showcase is perfect.

If you want to be aware of what is happening at the Equinox LATAM Game Awards 2023, we inform you that the event will start at 3:00 PM, Mexico City time, and you will be able to watch it live through the official channels on YouTube , Facebook and the official site of the event. Likewise, and thanks to the relationship with Brasil Game Show, it will be possible to see it on the official Twitch, TikTok and YouTube channels.

Meet the hosts of the Equinox LATAM Game Awards

To carry out this night full of awards and celebrations, Equinox LATAM Game Awards 2023 is proud to present 3 outstanding women from the video game industry in Latin America.

To start we have Diana Monster, a pioneer in the creation of video game content in the region. Diana is a streamer, YouTuber and content creator with more than 10 years of experience generating content about entertainment and popular culture.

The second of the presenters is Ana Xisdê, who has been one of the star presenters of the competitive esports scene in Brazil for 4 years. Ana is the host of Brasil Game Show and she will be making her debut as a special host of this year’s Equinox LATAM Game Awards.

Last but not least, we have Carolina Salgueiro. Widely known in the Brazilian gaming community, Carolina has gained popularity through her YouTube channel Carolzinha SG, where she creates content, video game reviews and unboxings.

What are the categories that will be awarded at Equinox LATAM Game Awards 2023?

Gaming Personalities

Esport team Esport player Cosplayer Facebook gaming TikToker Twitcher YouTuber Content creator

Development

Performance in Spanish Performance in Portuguese Study in Spanish Study in Portuguese Game adapted to Spanish Game adapted to Portuguese Social impact Movie or video game series

Best Game by Platform

PlayStation Xbox Nintendo Switch PC Mobile Augmented Reality Virtual Reality

Game Types

Multiplayer Battle Royale Esport RPG Action Adventure Sports Family Open World Platformer Indie

Outstanding quality in

Narrative Art Direction Soundtrack Audio Design Game in Progress DLC Game of the Year

