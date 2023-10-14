Suara.com – Epson launches the new SureColor F2230 (SC-F2230) Direct-to-Garment (DTG) printer. The SC-F2230 printer has an enhanced design and better usability, enabling faster turnaround times for print jobs and better productivity. This printer will replace its predecessor, the SureColor F2130.

The new SC-F2230 delivers capabilities with improved garment printing technology and superior print quality, and offers a compact solution that is perfect for small to medium-sized garment customization businesses. This printer is equipped with the latest PrecisionCore MicroTFP printhead and Auto Gap Adjustment function which increases efficiency and turnaround time.

Better usability and productivity

The SC-F2230 has a compact and easy-to-use design, and has smaller dimensions compared to its predecessor, the SC-F2130. This printer is designed to suit the work environment area. There are a number of new features on this printer that can increase efficiency and help users increase productivity.

The PrecisionCore MicroTFP printhead on the SC-F2230 has a wider size, 1.33 inches, compared to the previous print head width, and an increased nozzle count of 3,200, up from 2,800.1 All these improvements allow the SC-F2230 to complete a print in 43 seconds on light clothes and 142 seconds on dark clothes, resulting in print speed increases of up to 135% and 125% respectively.2

New ink packaging system

The SC-F2230 comes with a better ink packaging system than before, no longer using a cartridge system, which uses a lot of space for ink storage. Apart from that, the use of plastic and waste is greatly reduced. This ink packaging system has a larger ink capacity, namely 800ml, compared to the previous size. This improvement reduces the amount of time required for the ink replacement process, thereby increasing productivity.

The SC-F2230 is also equipped with reformulated Cyan, Magenta, Yellow and Black (CMYK) UltraChrome DG2 inks. In addition, the ink pack can be easily accessed from the front, making it easier to operate and making it easier to install and replace the ink pack.

Automatic gap adjustment

The Auto Gap Adjustment function can help users maximize their productivity and shorten the printing process.

This function automatically moves the printhead to the appropriate position, ensuring that the gap between the printhead and the garment is optimized to produce continuously stable prints with minimal adjustments to the platen height.3

Garment Creator Software 2

In terms of software, the SC-F2230 is also equipped with the latest Garment Creator 2 application. This enables faster processing speeds while allowing users to input higher resolution images, namely 600dpi.4

“We are proud to present the new SC-F2230 to the market, because we have invested in significant research and development to meet our customers’ needs,” said Lina Mariani as Head of Vertical Business and Large Format Printer PT Epson Indonesia. “The increased efficiency and productivity these machines provide to their users will undoubtedly help businesses achieve their goals.”

The new Epson SC-F2230 will be available for sale in this region starting October 2023. Visit www.epson.co.id or contact your nearest Epson Authorized Dealer store for more information.