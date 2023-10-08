Epic Games did not escape the wave of layoffs and recently reported that it would lay off just over 800 employees of the almost 4,000 that make up the company. The founder and CEO of Epic Games, Tim Sweeney, spoke about it and confessed that, although they will be able to move forward, there will be a degradation in quality.

The manager was present at Unreal Fest 2023, which took place this week, and was questioned about the financial problems the company is going through. As usual, Sweeney did not ignore the question, but addressed it and openly explained the reasons and consequences it will have.

Why did Epic Games lay off more than 800 employees?

The manager made it clear that it was not a decision that was made lightly. The company realized that it had financial problems 10 weeks before it announced the wave of layoffs and mentioned that it was “a necessary survival move” that had to be resolved soon and not by distributing the effects equitably.

“Instead, we identified all the parts of our business and what exactly we needed to complete our mission,” the manager explained. “So, it affected different parts of the company in different ways. The Unreal Engine engineering team was only impacted by 3% of the layoffs. Many of the sales and marketing teams suffered more than 30% of the layoffs.”

Sweeney reiterated that different parts of the company became “disconnected” from their revenue stream, causing them to spend more than they generated and continue to operate that way thanks to the support of Fortnite until it was no longer possible.

Tim Sweeney admitted that Epic Games will experience a “degradation of quality after layoffs”

Will Epic Games lose quality after layoffs?

Tim Sweeney anticipated that the staff cut will result in a “degradation of quality” in some aspects of his work and for this the manager apologized. Although he did not specify which areas would be affected, the company reaffirmed its commitment to the Epic Games Store.

“Right now everyone at Epic is working to see how we are going to rebalance our priorities and retest the equipment to meet all of your needs. We will get through it,” said the company’s founder. “(…) And what we achieved is that we stabilized our finances, so we won’t run out of money as we build the metaverse.”

So far, the “quality degradation” that Tim Sweeney mentions has not been perceived, but it is important to note that one of the measures that the company will take in response to this would be charging for the use of the Unreal Engine, which would begin next year and that it would not affect the development of video games.

