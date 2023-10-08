Unreal Engine is one of the most important 3D creation tools not only for video game development, but in several industries, especially for offering free access, but this will change soon.

At the Unreal Fest 2023 conference, Epic Games founder and CEO Tim Sweeney confirmed that his company will begin charging for the use of Unreal Engine, as the engine will begin using an enterprise software licensing model.

According to Sweeney, this change will go into effect next year.

Don’t forget to follow us on Google News.

Related video: news summary for week 35 of 2023

Who will have to pay to use Unreal Engine?

The good news for game developers who use this engine is that they won’t have to worry, since nothing will change for them.

Sweeney revealed that this change will affect all companies whose employees use this engine, with the sole exception of the video game development industry, as well as users who use it for personal use or do not market their projects made with the tool.

In case you don’t know, Epic Games’ 3D creation tool can be downloaded by anyone to start using it for production, including all its features and even access to its source code.

Any video game developer or user in general can market what they create in Unreal Engine without having to pay Epic Games for the use of Unreal Engine. Only those projects that generate more than $1 million are those that must pay a 5% fee. So, this will not change.

Why will Epic Games start charging for the use of Unreal Engine?

The reason why Epic Games will make this change to its popular engine is because large companies from various industries use this engine to make multi-million dollar projects a reality, but it is not necessarily reflected in Epic Games’ income because what was generated with the engine It is not launched or made public per se, but the product (think of the automotive industry), unlike video games, for example.

“We have an engine that’s completely free for anyone to use, but if you’re never going to release a product that generates royalties, then you’re never going to pay any money,” Sweeney explained.

Epic Games wants companies from different industries to pay to use Unreal Engine

Thus, what Epic Games is looking for is to have income that reflects the use of the engine by companies, which until now have been able to use it for free.

“We still don’t have the terms to announce, but I just wanted to make it clear in front of everyone for transparency, we are going to make the transition to a model like that,” the manager commented.

As for the price, Sweeney did not reveal anything either, but assured that it will not clash with other licensing software of this type.

“It won’t be unusually expensive or unusually cheap, but if you’re going to develop a product outside of the video game industry and without paying royalties, you know, it will be a piece of licensed software like Maya or Photoshop or whatever,” Sweeney concluded ( via Video Games Chronicle).

In case you missed it: Unity angered developers with controversial changes to its engine.

What do you think of the change that Epic Games will make to the use of Unreal Engine? Tell us in the comments.

You can find more news related to Epic Games by visiting this page.

Related video: CONFIDENTIAL! Industry secrets from the Epic vs. case Manzana

Stay informed with us, at LEVEL UP.

Fuente 1, 23

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News