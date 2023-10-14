The Unreal Fest 2023 has left some news for the company, such as that they plan improvements for the Epic Games Store and that they will continue providing games beyond 2023.

Epic Games continues to compete in PC a Valve y su Steam Deck oa CD Projekt y su GOG. But with the last Unreal Fest 2023 They confirm that they will continue giving away in 2024 and others improvements to its store and with the users.

“Our commitment to the store is unwavering. (…) First of all, the free games program will continue until 2023 and beyond. We cannot share additional details of what next year will be like, but we will do something,” it can be said. listen in the video.

They comment that the store is growing and as it does, their goal is to “contribute to 30% of the unit sales” of the games. “If we contribute 30% of your unit sales, we contribute more than 40% of your PC revenue and that’s why it’s so important.”

Unlike “Epic First Run” and where they do not yet have an end date, “Now on Epic” will only last one calendar year. They also want to make sure that you don’t publish a Store page on another platform or store months before and then do it days before on EGS.

“Our users will not know where they can get the game and will default to other stores,” they comment. “If the store page is created and promoted at least 6 weeks before its release, it usually generates eight and a half times more income than when it is released without further ado.”

After these requests where they require developers and publishers to maintain active contact with the promotions team so that sales work, they move on to the commitment to the players.

The launcher with Epic games will improve over time

“With Epic Rewards you receive a 5% subsidy on all your spending to be used as you wish on any future transactions that use our payment system.

It is also important to note that this 5% is funded entirely by Epic and is not deducted from our partners’ revenue share,” they comment before talking about the cross-play they launched with 1.16 in August.

“This means you can now use the Epic overlay on all supported platforms and seamlessly interact with both Epic friends and those on another native platform from a single interface.

This way you can manage everything related to your friends, join games, invite others to games and more; all from the same consistent experience across platforms and games.”

In terms of performance, they talk about improved cold boot times and plan to improve system tray restore times.

Best gaming routers to speed up your internet connection

If you need the fastest and most stable connection possible when playing, here you can consult a list of top-level gaming routers.

See list

They are proud to have reduced the cold start time from 13 seconds in February to less than 5 this August.

I’m very pleased to say that we have reduced the cold start time from 13 seconds in February to just under five seconds in our latest test in August.

“Looking ahead, the next phase of work revolves around reducing the gap in SysTray Restore, specifically in SysTray Restore to library. And all this will begin to bear fruit in 2024,” they say.

Finally and looking to the future, they talk about why they do all this for free. “What’s the catch? The answer is simple, there is no catch. Our goal is to connect players and create communication, which is why we pioneered cross-play.”

It seems that Epic Games Store will continue giving away games in 2023 and beyondbut many still have doubts about whether they will be able to improve the store much more.