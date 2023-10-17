Epic Games Store surprised with its sudden appearance on the PC gaming scene and from the first moment its objective has been to compete face to face with Steam, the Valve platform that has been positioned as the favorite of computer gamers for a long time. time. Tim Sweeney’s company has opted for better deals with developers and publishers, but it is still a few steps down, however his new strategy seeks to improve its game offering.

Epic wants more video games from previous years or decades in its PC store

Epic Games Store announced a new deal to encourage publishers and developers to publish their video games on the platform, but this time it is not about recent releases. The company revealed “Now on Epic” whose sights point towards video games from previous years or decades under a scheme that at first glance looks very attractive to the owners of these titles.

According to the information, Epic Games Store offers 100% of the income generated for 6 months for publishers and developers who have not published their previous video games on this platform. After that period, the relationship will be governed by the proportion of 88% of income for devs and 12% for the company.

Today, we’re launching two incentive programs for developers & publishers on the Epic Games Store that allow partners to boost their net revenue from 88% to 100% in their first 6 months on the store: ⭐Epic First Run

Basically, the deal is the same as the Epic Games Store offers for the publication and launch of video games exclusively on this platform, offering 100% of the revenue for 6 months.

Although the Epic Games Store is betting on a monetary offensive, it is also true that there are publishers who are happier with the existence of this platform such as Embracer Group, whose general director, Lars Wingefors, revealed that they have paid more in fees to platforms that invested in video game development. In that sense, the manager considered that it is positive for competition that there are initiatives like Epic’s that put better deals on the table.

Recently, Tim Sweeney attacked Apple and Google after it was revealed that they are among the 10 video game companies with the highest income. In this regard, the head of Epic Games considered it terrible that both companies are there when they do not develop video games and only have distribution platforms.

