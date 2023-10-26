This week the Epic Games Store is giving away The Evil Within 2 and Tandem: A Tale of Shadows, two perfect games to “have a bad time” this Halloween week.

You must claim these games between October 26 and November 2, from Thursday to Thursday. Once you claim it, you keep it in your library forever. Just sign in to the Epic Games Store.

This is a promotion with the aim of building user loyalty and competing with Steam, and it will continue in the future.

In addition, they have announced which free games they will be giving away next week, and they look very good…

Free Halloween games on the Epic Games Store

Last week they gave away The Evil Within, so it is logical that they will continue giving away its sequel. The Evil Within 2, the great game from Tango Gameworks and produced by Shinji Mikami released in 2017.

Following in the wake of the first part, it is a third-person survival horror in which detective Sebastian Castellano descends into the nightmare world to rescue his daughter, now with semi-open worlds where monsters can come to you from anywhere. .

The other free game of the week is not a survival horror, but it is quite scary. Tandem: A Tale of Shadows is a puzzle platform game in which a girl, Emma, ​​accompanied only by her teddy bear Fenton, will investigate the Kane mansion to search for a missing child.

But that abandoned mansion is now a truly gloomy and creepy place. If you are looking for different horror games, and not so intense, this one will surprise you.

Next week will also be very interesting. They will give away F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torcha metroidvania with lots of action and challenging platforms in a city full of animals that is now invaded by robots.

The other free game is Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasiona hilarious adventure, puzzle and action game in which a friendly turnip is evicted after committing tax fraud.

How to download free games on the Epic Games Store

Downloading these free games for PC is very simple. You simply have to enter the Epic Games Store. Then log in and scroll down, on the main page, to the free games section. There you can see the game they are giving away for free that week. Click on them and click Obtain.

It will be as if you bought them, but for zero euros: then you can download them whenever you want, you keep them forever. But you must do it before 17:00 CET every Thursday, which is when the prices change. free games from Epic Store on sale.