Epic Games Store announces three free games for next week

Fall brought with it the return of the star promotion of Epic Games Storethe promotion two free games per week. After a few last hours to claim last week’s gifts, there has been a revelation in the campaign, with now a free game starting today, Thursday, October 5 and until next October 12 at 5:00 p.m. (peninsular time). Thus, any user with a registered account on the platform can add a new title for life to their catalog by simply accessing their file and redeeming the gift.

The game available this week for free download is Godlike Burger, a title that allows you to run the craziest restaurant in the galaxy. The player must stun, poison and kill customers in a thousand ways until they become hamburger meat. During the day, all kinds of aliens will come to the space restaurant, eager to try the exquisite burgers. At night you will have to improve the culinary equipment, buy supplies…

Epic Games Store announces its next free games

Luckily, starting next October 12 there will be two free games again. The first of them is Blazing Sails, a fast-paced pirate PvP game in which the player must create their own pirate and ship. The title allows you to join other players to command a powerful ship through different game modes, maps, weapons, ship types and much more while eliminating other crews in epic battles on land and sea.

The second and third free games will be Q.U.B.E. 10th Anniversary y Q.U.B.E. 2: Deluxe Edition thanks to a bundle. The platform will celebrate a decade of first-person action thanks to the 10th anniversary version of the game that adds refined visuals, completely redesigned and revised gameplay sections, and an entirely new chapter for a new version of the classic puzzle completely rebuilt from the ground up. For its part, the second title includes the season pass with 2 puzzle packs, the original soundtrack and the glove design.

Although this week there is only one free game for seven daysit is worth remembering that a week ago a new game was launched for free on the Epic Games Store that today is available for download without any price.

