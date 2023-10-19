The digital platform also announces the next games that it will give away for seven days.

Epic Games Store anticipates the platform’s next free games

Autumn has returned with Epic Games Store giving again two free games per week. After a few last hours to claim up to three games, since last week one of the titles was a bundle, now the free games section has just been renewed to offer new gifts from today, Thursday, October 19, until next day, October 26 at 5:00 p.m. (peninsular time). Thus, any user with a registered account on the platform can add new games to their catalog for life by simply accessing their token and redeeming the gift.

The first game that can be downloaded for free this week is The Evil Within, a perfect horror proposal for Halloween. The title, developed by Tango Gameworks and directed by Shinji Mikami, creator of the Resident Evil saga, is pure survival horror, turning the player into detective Sebastian Castellanos, who will have to survive in a twisted nightmare world.

The second free one is Eternal Threads, a single-player first-person narrative puzzle offering about temporal manipulation, decisions, and consequences. The complete story follows six protagonists through their multiple decisions and various timelines, with different ways to navigate and resolve them.

Epic Games Store announces two new free games

Next week, Epic Games Store regalará The Evil Within 2, a sequel in which to save his daughter, detective Sebastián Castellanos returns to a nightmare world. The protagonist must fight for survival in a terrifying reality, using weapons, traps and stealth, in this continuation of the horror game from Tango Gameworks.

The second free game will be Tandem: a Tale of Shadows, a title that redefines the puzzle and platform genre with scrolling mechanics with unique views and exceptional aesthetics. The player must help Emma and Fenton, the teddy bear, solve the mystery of Thomas Kane’s disappearance.

Beyond its campaigns with free games, Epic Games Store has started a program to bring back old games.

