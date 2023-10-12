The platform announces a well-known free horror game for next week.

Epic Games Store is giving away new free games this week

For lovers of free games, Epic Games Store It is one of your favorite platforms thanks to its section free games per week. After a few last hours to claim a cooking game, a revelation has just occurred in the section, there are now up to three free games from today, Thursday, October 12, until next day, October 19 at 5:00 p.m. (peninsular time). Thus, any user with a registered account on the platform can add new games to their catalog for life by simply accessing their token and redeeming the gift.

The first game that can be downloaded for free this week is Blazing Sails, a fast-paced pirate PvP game in which the player must create their own pirate and ship. The title allows you to join other players to command a powerful ship through different game modes, maps, weapons, ship types and much more while eliminating other crews in epic battles on land and sea.

The second and third free games are made up of Q.U.B.E. 10th Anniversary y Q.U.B.E. 2: Deluxe Edition thanks to a bundle. The platform will celebrate a decade of first-person action thanks to the 10th anniversary version of the game that adds refined visuals, completely redesigned and revised gameplay sections, and an entirely new chapter for a new version of the classic puzzle completely rebuilt from the ground up. For its part, the second title includes the season pass with 2 puzzle packs, the original soundtrack and the glove design.

Epic Games Store announces its next free game

For now, the Epic Games Store has also announced a new free game for next week. In this way, starting next October 19 The Evil Within can be downloaded for free, a perfect horror proposal for Halloween. The title, developed by Tango Gameworks and directed by Shinji Mikami, creator of the Resident Evil saga, is pure survival horror, turning the player into detective Sebastian Castellanos, who will have to survive in a twisted nightmare world.

Beyond all these free games, it is worth remembering that a few weeks ago a new free game was launched in the Epic Games Store that today is available for download without any price.

