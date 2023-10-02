In the last few weeks there have been some important changes in Epic Games. Recently the creative director Donald Mustard left the company, to be replaced by Charlie Wen, former Marvel and God of War veteran. Now, another key figure in the company has announced his departure.

The director of publication strategies, Sergiy Galyonkin, announced that he was leaving his role after eight years on the job. In a message posted on XGalyonkin said that as Epic is heading in a new direction that aims to transform itself into an industry-wide platform, he no longer feels “a good fit for this new version of Epic.”

“It requires a different kind of people,” he wrote, and added: “I plan to stay in the video game industry. I also hope to be more vocal now that I no longer have to worry about the PR department knocking on my DMs.”

In his message, Galyonkin talked about his work on Fortniteas well as the Epic Games Store, which “challenged the status quo in game distribution with an 88/12 revenue share”, also highlighting Epic’s donations to gaming organizations charity in Ukraine in early 2022.

Recall that last week it was made known that Epic Games was laying off 16% of its workforceor approximately 830 employees. It was reported that Fall Guys developer Mediatonic was also hit by the layoffs, but Epic said that continued development of the multiplayer title remains a “company priority.”

Below is Galyonkin’s tweet.