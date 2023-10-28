In a world where environmental awareness and energy efficiency are increasingly important, advances in sustainable mobility are constantly growing. However, What really drives people to buy an electric car? Something more human than you think.

A recent study by Generation180, an organization committed to promoting electric mobility, revealed that when buying an electric car it is not only about protecting the environment or saving money on fuel. Envy and the influence of friends and neighbors play a significant role in this growing trend.

The report focused on 11 metropolitan areas in the United States and examined how electric car adoption spread from neighborhood to neighborhood. The results showed that when a person in a neighborhood purchased an EV, the probability that their neighbors would do the same increased.

It’s not something new. The phenomenon is known as the “neighborhood effect” and suggests that envy and the desire to keep up with others can drive the adoption of electric vehicles. When someone sees their neighbor enjoying the advantages of an EV, such as saving money on fuel and a smaller footprint carbon, it is natural that you would be tempted to follow their example.

An urban domino effect where the cost of the electric car is no longer an insurmountable barrier

The study also revealed that urban and densely populated areas were more likely to experience this neighborhood effect. Areas with a high concentration of electric cars in a neighborhood tended to influence surrounding areas, creating a domino effect that drove adoption throughout the city.

As charging infrastructure expands and electric vehicle prices continue to decline, envy can overcome traditional concerns on cost and availability. The study data indicates that as more people opt for these types of vehicles, the perception that they are unaffordable is reduced.

Envy could end up being one of the most ecological engines

It is important to remember that these vehicles also offer significant benefits to the environment and air quality. They reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve the air quality in our cities.

Yes ok envy can be a key factor in buying an electric car, we should not underestimate their role in the transition towards a more sustainable and ecological future. The next time you see a neighbor enjoying his VE, don’t be surprised if you feel a little envious. After all, this could be the real engine that takes us towards a greener world.