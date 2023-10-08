Beyond the movies and series that Disney+ offers us, we also find other types of interesting content. For example, Disney environments. Yeswith scenes or content that we can put in the background on the television or computer and that will be an interesting and beautiful option to have on our screen and that will allow us to enjoy extraordinary scenes.

We can put them in the background if we want turn our TV into a fireplace or if you want to relax while you study or read and watch the sunrise on your TV. At the moment there are not many options to choose from in the collection of environments but enough to meet all types of tastes as we want. put on TV

Star Wars environments

Star Wars fans have three different collections of environments:

Galaxy of sounds: A collection with episodes of about eight minutes where we will immerse ourselves fully in what the galaxy sounds like, what the Star Wars saga sounds like. Each independent episode immerses us in an emotion or a type of sound from the legendary films. How does the light side sound, the dark side, the droids, the emotion…

A space walk: If we want to immerse ourselves in space, this is the best collection. Two episodes or programs of about five minutes where we can enter and walk inside the Millennium Falcon or we can enter the Star Destroyer walking through each corner.

Biomes: If you want to put something on TV, Biomes is the best of the Star Wars environments. ORA twenty-minute trip through the most mythical places in the galaxy. We can tour Tatooine, Sorgan, Hoth…

Other environments

Beyond the Star Wars environments, there are others. Like that of Arendelle Castle Yule Trunk in its normal version or in its paper version. Several hours in which your television can become a fireplace that will give a special touch to your sheet. Furthermore, it is not just any chimney but the adorable Olaf will walk through it from time to time.

Another of the best options that we can put on our Smart TV in the background is the collection of Disney Parks sunrises that we find in the environments. We can have an hour of video with three sunrises many different: And Magic Kingdom, and Animal Kingdom y and Epcot.

We can also go fully under the sea with “Dory’s Reef Camera” which allows us to access a three-hour underwater journey through the world of Nemo and Dory.

If you want to take a trip around the world, National Geographic has its own collection. A half hour per thematic episode where we can enter the desert, the night lights, icy landscapes… A trip throughout the world through these beautiful landscapes.

Or, finally, Animazen. Animate It is one of the collections of environments with episodes of about seven minutes that take us to all types of Disney movies. Urban landscapes, exploration, flight, discovery, lightness, serenity. Short trips of less than ten minutes that will allow you to appreciate the beauty of film animation.