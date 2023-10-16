During the Tekken 7 final at the EGX 2023 event held in the United Kingdom that distributed $6,000 in prizes, three individuals took advantage of the moment to invade the competition area and momentarily cancel the tournament. The organization behind this protest is Just Stop Oil, known for blocking roads, vandalizing art galleries and disrupting sporting events, and now their target is esports tournaments.

Dressed in movement pants and t-shirts, the first thing they did was stain the players’ screens with orange paint. After that they used a water gun to throw paint on the giant screen, the stage and the players, but the paint specially adapted to spray did not produce the expected effect and they had to give up. Then they held hands they shouted their slogans “We are Just Stop Oil and demand that the UK government immediately applies for all new licenses for coal, oil and gas,” and they were arrested, the Metropolitan Police confirmed.

Response from the gaming community

In general, the activity was not well regarded by the community; it was emphasized that almost all participants covered their own expenses, and that the public they attacked are fully aware of the climate problem.

The reason for attacking EGX specifically is that the event has a connection with companies that affect nature, such as the oil giant Shell that recently developed an activity with Fortnite and the Barclays Bank, so it would not be strange to see them in other events of connotation international.

