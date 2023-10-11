The return of José Coronado’s series sought an audience rebound for the main Mediaset España network, but the strategy may have been a problem.

After the fantastic results that the first two seasons of Entrevías had in 2022 with their consecutive premieres, Telecinco rubbed his hands at the return of the series of That Media with its third season.

The original plan was for season 3 of Entrevías to arrive on Telecinco at the end of October, on Monday nights. Once the broadcast of season 13 of La que se cerca has concluded, the fiction starring José Coronado, Nona Sobo and Luis Zahera would take over.

The cancellation of the GH VIP galas on Tuesdays, precisely due to poor ratings, meant the preview of the premiere of the new episodes of Entrevías, which began their cycle last night.

The problem is that the return of Entrevías has not been the panacea that Mediaset España expected. Without having bad data, it has fallen far short of the figures of its two predecessors.

Has Netflix become a problem for Entrevías?

The data collected by Barlovento Comunicación shows that, although Entrevías had the highest audience peak in prime time, with the 11.2% share (1,040,000 viewers), the series falls in the midnight slot (late night) compared to Siblingsfrom Antena 3, with a 14% share.

In addition, Entrevías suffers a significant drop compared to the audience data for its first two seasons. The series earned an average of 16.4% in its first season and 15.3% in the second.

Many viewers may prefer to wait for the episodes of the new batch of Entrevías to arrive on Netflix, something that is confirmed to happen. The premiere of the first two seasons on streaming was a great success for the series, but it may be an obstacle to its open performance.

Curiously, it is the opposite case that happens to La que se cerca, although the result is the same: the previous broadcast of the Caballero brothers’ series on Prime Video causes it to suffer a downturn when it arrives on Telecinco. Given what we have seen, reversing the process with Entrevías does not change the results, but we will be attentive in the coming weeks.