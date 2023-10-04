The desire of viewers to sink their teeth into season 3 of Entrevías only increases as its premiere approaches.

One of the spanish series most successful of recent years is about to make its triumphant return to Telecinco. Entrevías managed to achieve success with the premieres of its first two seasons, which later also set records in streaming when they were launched on Netflix.

During the first sixteen episodes, Tirso (Jose Coronado), Irene (Nona Sobo) y Ezequiel ((Luis Zahera)) have experienced authentic dramas and joys in the titular neighborhood that they have renamed on the other side of the pond as, attention: Wrong Side of the Tracks —not only in Spain do we pull the titles out of our hats—.

The new season will address new plots for its protagonists, as we reviewed yesterday. In them, Entrevías will introduce us to new characters who come to turn the neighborhood upside down again. Four of them stand out above the others, as highlighted in the series’ character glossary.

The first, as we pointed out yesterday in the plots, is Mari Carmen, also called Mayca, Tirso’s ex-wife played by Natalia Dicenta who comes to the neighborhood with the intention of creating a foundation to keep young people away from crime. Tirso’s family will be severely affected by his arrival, which will cause a family schism.

Additions to season 3 of Entrevías

The Entrevías Police receives a new commissioner, Romero, played by Oscar Higares. The series reflects the political ambition of this character, willing to do whatever it takes to stand out and get his head into the world of politics.

Michelle Calvo, who we recently saw co-presenting the summer Grand Prix, will be Ezequiel’s bad daughter, Dulce. She will have to deal with her father’s amnesia, among other things.

Finally, Alex Medina will play Tente, which in addition to the name of the Spanish LEGO competition, is that of a dangerous gang member who aspires to take over the neighborhood, if Tirso has nothing to say about it.

Mediaset Spain The official premiere date for season 3 of Entrevías has not yet been confirmed. The series could debut at the end of the month, unless Telecinco’s programming changes accelerate its arrival.