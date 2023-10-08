After De Ketelaere’s own goal and Castellanos’ goal, Gasp’s team managed to recover with Ederson and Kolasinac. The Tuscan coach was sent off but won

In the seventh match in three weeks for both, played at 29 degrees and despite this with great intensity, we are confident of winning with the substitutions. And Lazio beat Atalanta like this, in the 38th minute of the second half, with one of the men chosen by Sarri, shortly afterwards sent off, to reinvigorate a team that had already been put under, but not subjugated, by Atalanta for a while: Gasp he gained little from the entry of Lookman and Muriel, sent onto the pitch in the running for Scamacca and De Ketelaere, and this time also by Koopmeiners; while the winning goal was scored by the man of providence (as in the Champions League), Matias Vecino, who came on in place of Luis Alberto, when his team had already at least been revitalized by the efforts of Isaksen, brought into play to break the Nerazzurri’s dominance . Lazio thus gives a fresh look to its ranking, which was stuck at 7 points in seven games, while Dea ends its tour de force as it had begun: losing 3-2 away, as happened in Florence, and losing the defensive solidity of six out of eight games without conceding a goal. Even if for an hour he showed that the five brilliant games between the two defeats were no coincidence. However, Gasperini, who has a long bench, needs more from his substitutions and must put Scamacca in condition, as well as his wingers, Holm and Bakker, who only came on at the end, because Zappacosta and Ruggeri ended the match “cooked”.

Sarri doesn’t even have Immobile on the bench and doesn’t choose the “false nine” formula: therefore Castellanos is at the center of the attack, with Felipe Anderson and Zaccagni on the outside. Midfield with Rovella and Guendouzi together with the untouchable Luis Alberto, at the center of defense the (former) Italian duo Casale-Romagnoli, with Marusic and Hysaj on the flanks of the four-man line. With one day less of rest after the efforts of the Cup, Gasperini doses the energies of Koopmeiners and Lookman, choosing Pasalic behind De Katelaere and Scamacca. The midfield is the tried and tested one, with Zappacosta and Ruggeri on the wings and the De Roon-Ederson pair in the middle, Toloi is not there in defense but Djimsiti has recovered after the injury in Lisbon and plays with Scalvini and Kolasinac.

The start is shocking – like its metamorphosis compared to Thursday in Lisbon – for Atalanta and consequently overwhelming for Lazio: two goals and two chances to strengthen the lead in just 18′. A bit of luck for the 1-0, after less than 5′: a corner as always poisonous by Luis Alberto and a sloping ball, which in a forest of legs hits De Ketelaere’s thigh, for an own goal that puts him out of action Musso. The Goddess feels the pinch, Lazio seizes the moment and doubles their lead in the 11th minute, with an action that highlights what appears to be physical tiredness, and in reality only hides a less ferocious approach than usual from Gasperini’s men: a pass from Luis Alberto activates Zaccagni who escapes to Zappacosta, a change of play on Felipe Anderson who burns Kolasinac and a low pass on which Castellanos (first Lazio goal) who anticipates Djimsiti. Three out of three Nerazzurri players were late. But it’s not over: after 3′, following a free kick, Casale finds the door wide open and is complicit in Musso’s feat of saying no. When in the 18th minute Guendouzi also hits the crossbar one thinks of the collapse of the Dea, but instead it is there that Atalanta, little by little, takes advantage of a slowdown in Lazio and finds energy, the thread of the game and therefore, at least a little the management of the match. From then on there were only opportunities for the Goddess: in the 25th minute, on a cross from Ruggeri sent by Casale, Pasalic – who now has more movements as a centre-forward than as an attacking midfielder – arrives with a header a moment late. But the 2-1 goal is still headed, in the 33rd minute: another sharp cross from Ruggeri (third assist in the league, plus one in the Europa League) and Ederson has enough freedom to strike and put Atakanta back in the running. Before the break he still had two good opportunities, again with Zappacosta: the first shot was rejected by Rovella, the second was aimed very badly with his left foot.

The second half begins as the first half ended: with Atalanta putting in more and being more dangerous. Immediately (4′) with De Ketelaere, who closes a personal action with a great left foot on which Provedel serves his best. The equalizer was in the air and arrived promptly in the 18th minute, when following a corner, a cross from the left by Koopmeiners found a header (sixth aerial goal for Atalanta of the season) by Kolasinac, who overtook Marusic. The match seems to be heading towards a draw, also because the strength is decreasing, but a free kick kicked not too high by Isaksen (36th minute) is the signal that Atalanta’s tank is tending towards reserve. And the action of the 3-2, like the first two, finds the Nerazzurri ill-disposed and not very ready: from Marusic’s cross, Castellanos’s header is precious, but Vecino is very free in the area for the 3-2. And at that point Atalanta’s reaction is vehement, but not lucid: it ends in a header by Scalvini who is just wide, a turn by Muriel following a cross by Lookman blocked by Provedel and in a free kick earned 25 meters by the Colombian , however blocked by the Biancoceleste defence.

