There is currently a lot of demand for homes in Enschede. Enschede therefore wants to realize 9,300 homes over the next 10 years. Eschmarkerveld is an important addition to housing projects such as Cromhoff, Centrumkwadraat, Kop Boulevard and Leuriks Oost. The Eschmarkerveld district will have a diverse and affordable range of homes in a green environment with good connections to the city.