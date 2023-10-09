loading…

A man runs near a burning car after a rocket attack from Gaza in Ashkelon, Israel, October 7, 2023. Photo/REUTERS

WASHINGTON – The United States (US) warned third parties not to try to interfere in the escalating conflict between the Palestinian militant group Hamas and Israel.

This warning was expressed by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The warning specifically extended to the Lebanon-based Hezbollah group, Blinken told CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday (8/10/2023).

According to him, the main goal is to ensure that Israel does not face problems in other areas.

“One of the reasons President Biden was very clear from the start that no other party should take advantage of this situation was to do everything we could to ensure that there were no other parties to this conflict, including Hezbollah in Lebanon,” Blinken said.

The US Secretary of State acknowledged shelling of Israeli territory, which occurred earlier in the day in the north of the country and was linked to Hezbollah activity.

The attacks appeared to stop after Israeli retaliation, according to Blinken.

“We saw limited missile firing coming from Lebanon towards Israel. That seems to have stopped for now. Israel responded immediately. And as of right now, it’s still quiet but it’s something we’re watching very carefully,” Blinken said.

The weekend’s major escalation between Israel and Gaza-based Hamas began early Saturday, when the militant group launched a surprise attack on southern Israel.

The attackers breached several points along the border, taking control of military installations and attacking Israeli settlements.