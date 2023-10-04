If you have stepped into a new product from the Volkswagen Group in recent years, you will soon have realized that the infotainment and software of the systems – to say the least – could be improved. It cost the head of the former CEO and current CEO Oliver Blume is also under fire. He hopes to have found a fire extinguisher with Sanjay Lal, a software talent who previously earned his stripes at Tesla, Google and Rivian.

Audi and VW first

Lal was director of engineering at Tesla from 2017 to 2019 before moving to Google to oversee the development of Android Automotive. Since 2021, he has been vice president of software platform at Rivian. He will now be given the reins within the Volkswagen software hub Cariad to develop software for the group’s future electric models. The focus is on a project for Audi and a project for Volkswagen. The software developed for this purpose will then be gradually introduced into other models of the consortium.

With Lal, Volkswagen hopes to finally solve its software problems. These first emerged with the introduction of the ID.3 in 2019. Although that hatchback was seen as the next bestseller after the Golf, the software was not yet ready at launch. For example, many announced functionalities were simply missing in the first years of production. And although the VW Group has taken great steps to address the problems, it is still licking its wounds to this day.