Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi, known as Los Javis, have been in charge of putting the light on the second program of the week in El Hormiguero. The couple visited Pablo Motos to present his latest project while having a great time on the set.

The directors opened up completely during the interview. So much so, that as soon as he began, Javier Ambrossi opened up about the biggest trauma of his childhood: “I still don’t have a healthy relationship with sex,” he said.

After this moment, Pablo has decided to become interested in knowing how creativity works in a couple. They are dating, but in addition to everything, the vast majority of projects are carried out together, so the presenter wanted to know how they deal with this circumstance.

Furthermore, before saying goodbye to the program, El Hormiguero had a couple of surprises prepared for Los Javis. From a fun test where Trancas and Barrancas have tested their eye for love, to an incredible science by Marron. Don’t miss the entire interview in the video above!