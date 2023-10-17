Ferran Torres has been in charge of kicking off another exciting week in El Hormiguero. The Barcelona footballer has visited Pablo Motos for the first time and has not left anyone indifferent.

During the first part of the interview, the presenter wanted to know how an athlete recovers from an injury. In fact, as a result of this, Pablo and Ferran have given an important message about mental health, claiming that it is more complicated to rehabilitate mentally than physically.

After this and after explaining where the nickname Shark comes from, we have been able to get to know the joking side of the athlete. As he has said, he loves to tease his colleagues on airplane flights or in the locker room with all kinds of jokes, from the most tolerable to the most uncomfortable: “I am a lover of other people’s lesser evils,” he has said. he.

Finally, Marron has sought to surprise the Barça player with an incredible aiming experiment. It would be good for him to take note of what Gálvez has done to continue his great scoring streak. Don’t miss the entire interview!