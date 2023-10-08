Suara.com – The collaboration of two musical genres in one song always offers something interesting. The Tiket Band with Iis Dahlia with the song “Istimewa” is also worth listening to.

“Istimewa” from Tiket and Iis Dahlia has been released since September 29 2023. This song provides a unique color that presents an iconic blend of Tiket’s contemporary sound and Iis Dahlia’s mature vocals.

Even though he is known as a senior dangdut singer, Iis Dahlia’s vocals in the song “Istimewa” don’t feel lilting with dangdut twists. On the other hand, Iis’s voice sounds like a very special lady rocker.

Even so, the musical part of the song “Istimewa” still offers quite a strong dagndut sound through guitar and dangdut drum cuts.

The uniqueness of this song cannot be separated from the touch of the producer, Enrico Octaviano “Lomba Magic”, known for his innovative and distinctive production style, brings their magical touch to “Iistimewa.”

Tiket Band and Iis Dahlia collaborated on the song “Istimewa”. (Instagram)

Tiket Band has been making waves with its infectious melodies and performances

energetic. Their collaboration with legend Iis Dahlia is proof of their commitment to pushing musical boundaries and exploring new horizons.

Iis Dahlia, an eternal icon in the world of Dangdut music, continues to enchant audiences with her powerful vocals and magical stage presence. “Iistimewa” showcases his ability to adapt to modern sounds while maintaining the core that made him a household name.