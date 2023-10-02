There is something about horror movies that fascinate us. We like to test ourselves and feel the fear, adrenaline, tension and surprise that this very popular genre of cinema provokes in us. Furthermore, they are films that we like to enjoy in company, with our friends or as a couple to share scares and comment on the most shocking scenes. But it’s even better if we can see free horror movies, without having to pay rental fees or subscriptions for them. Well, you should know that thanks to our free samples website you can get, in addition to a wide variety of free samples and gifts, gift cards for streaming platforms so you can enjoy horror movies for free.

How to choose the best horror movies

If you like this film genre, you will already know that there are so many streaming platforms and so many websites to watch free movies, that the offer of horror films is enormous, and you can find titles for all tastes, from the newest horror films to the horror films that are already classics of cinema. However, some of them are scary, but not because of the plot or the staging, but because of how bad they are or because they do not meet the expectations of what you expected to see. And not all horror movies are the same nor will they give you the same sensations. Therefore, it is important that you pay attention to some details so that you know how to choose the best horror movies according to your tastes and expectations and you can enjoy to the fullest.

Look at the director and the cast

Psychosis

When you are going to choose a horror movie, a good way to do it is to look at who directed it or if you like the actors and actresses who star in it. There are directors who have their own very recognizable style and who throughout their career have created great horror masterpieces. If you like classic cinema, a good example are directors like Alfred Hitchcock, John Carpenter, Wes Craven or George A. Romero; and if you are looking for more current cinema you can trust filmmakers like James Wan, Jordan Peele, Ari Aster or Mike Flanagan. As for actors and actresses, there are many who have already demonstrated their talent to make us feel scared, such as Jamie Lee Curtis, Sigourney Weaver, Anthony Hopkins or Jack Nicholson, to name some of the best known.

Two films that I recommend and that have a good director and an excellent cast are ‘Psycho’, Alfred Hitchcock’s masterpiece that tells the story of a secretary who stays in a motel run by a mysterious man or The Devil’s Legacy, Ari Aster’s debut film that tells the story of a family that faces a cursed inheritance after the death of their grandmother.

Try different horror film genres

You may love vampire or ghost movies, but there are different subgenres within horror cinema that may surprise you. There are many options ranging from psychological horror or supernatural horror, through gore horror or slasher, to comic horror. Each subgenre has its own characteristics and clichés and can provoke different emotions. Ideally, to find out which ones you like the most or which scare you the most, you should try different types.

An example of very different types of horror films that are highly recommended are: Saw, the film that started the most famous saga of gore horror and that will make you suffer with the deadly traps that its protagonists face; and Zombieland, a parody of zombie cinema that will surely make you laugh with its absurd situations.

Look for reviews and opinions

Another way not to fail is to look for references and opinions. There are plenty of websites where you will find specialized reviews, and most importantly, user ratings. This way you can get an idea of ​​whether it is worth seeing or not. Of course, keep in mind that opinions are always subjective and vary depending on the personal tastes of those making the review.

Two films with excellent reviews from both specialized critics and the public are: The Sixth Sense, the film that made M. Night Shyamalan famous and which has one of the best final twists in the history of cinema; and Let Me Out, Jordan Peele’s debut film that mixes horror with social criticism and black humor.

As you have already seen, there is a great offer of horror films of all time, and also several options so that you can Watch horror movies, such as specialized websites or YouTube.

On the Best Free Samples website, in addition to cards with credit to spend in different stores, you will find cards with a free subscription for a few months for streaming platforms like Netflix or HBO. With them you will be able to access countless horror movies and their entire catalog of series and movies at no cost. Thus, for a time, you will be able to check if you are interested in renewing your subscription for a paid one or canceling it, and all at no cost.