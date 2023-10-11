Eni turns 70, Meloni: “The ecological transition must go hand in hand with sustainability”

“Today is your celebration, if Eni is the great company that it is it owes it to you, to your work, to your professionalism. Celebrating the first 70 years of Eni also means celebrating 70 years of our national history“. Thus the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, in a video message broadcast at the event organized by Eni for its first 70 years of life.

“In 1953, the year Eni was born, Italy was very different from today. The war had ended a few years ago and the wounds were still deep. Yet, the Italians had already gotten back on their feet, were rebuilding and laying the basis of that economic miracle which made Italy a global economic power. It was not an easy challenge, we must remember, because many did not look favorably on the idea that Italy could become a strong nation with an equally solid industrial system. The energy was the most difficult three games.”

“Today the The energy issue is strategic and will certainly become increasingly so. The war in Ukraine has triggered a crisis, from many points of view, including from an energy point of view, but I am convinced that this crisis can also become an opportunity. As always. And the opportunity can come from our geographical position and the leadership that companies like Eni have been able to build.”

“We can aspire to become the natural energy supply hub for the whole of Europe and we can do it if we use energy as the key to building, with Africa and the wider Mediterranean, an equal and beneficial partnership for all. For this reason, energy is one of the pieces of that “Mattei Plan” with which we intend to reconcile the Italian national interest with the right of our partners to experience a season of development and progress”.

“In these 70 years Eni has always been a point of reference for Italy. It was in the most difficult moments and in the happiest moments. It has accompanied the economic and social transformations of our nation, a bit like those traveling companions on whom you know you can always count.” “The energy question is also crucial to give a fairer and more equitable direction to the ecological transition, which for we must walk hand in hand with social sustainability and with economic sustainability. To do this we need all the technologies: those already in use, those we are experimenting with and those we have yet to discover. Renewables, gas, biofuels, hydrogen, carbon dioxide capture, but also all those technologies that allow us to increasingly transform the economy from linear to circular”.



Descalzi: “Eni capable of anticipating changes”

“The characteristic element that has marked these 70 years of history is Eni’s ability to evolve over time, its pioneering approach and its ability to transform itself and anticipate changes”. CEO Claudio Descalzi said this during the celebration of Eni’s 70 years. “But in particular the last 10 years have been marked by a radical change at an industrial and also cultural level: in 2014 we found ourselves faced with strong signals regarding the oil prices which would then lead to a progressive collapse, which imposed on us, anticipating them, changes both in business models and in industrial processes”, recalled the CEO. “We therefore started a profound transformation – underlined Descalzi – accompanied by important investments in research and development, which has put Eni in a position to host what are now our energy transition businesses. Having Eni a marked industrial connotation the starting point of the change was technologies. Proprietary technologies, however, which we wanted to develop at home, in our 7 research centers and through numerous agreements with international universities which in this period have produced more than 8500 patents covering all our industrial processes. By leveraging these technologies of oursfirst in the world, we started the conversion of a traditional refinery into a biorefinery in Venice, followed by Gela in 2019, opening a new path in the biofuels business”.



