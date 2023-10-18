SEMARANG VOICE- The following is an example of a test practice question and answer key for the English subject “Unit 3 Where is my pen?” 2nd grade at Independent Curriculum Elementary School.

Examples of practice questions and answer keys for the English subject “Unit 3 Where is my pen?” 2nd grade elementary school, the Merdeka Curriculum presented in the article can be used as a reference for creating questions for teachers or learning for students.

Summarizing from the Merdeka Curriculum 2nd grade English language package book, below we present examples of practice questions along with the English answer key “Unit 3 Where is my pen?” Class 2 of Independent Curriculum Elementary School below

Answer the question below correctly!

Also Read: Class 2 Elementary School Mathematics Test Chapter 2 Addition and Subtraction Sub-chapter Addition and Subtraction Story Questions

1. There ____ a cat on the table.

Answer Key: is

2. There ____ three books in the bag.

Answer Key: Are

3. I have one pen. She has two pens. You have three pens. They have four pens. We have five pens.

Also Read: Class 2 Indonesian Elementary School Questions Chapter 3 Be Careful Wherever You Go, Independent Curriculum

Based on the sentences above, explain the difference between “singular” and “plural.”

Answer key :

“Singular” means one (I have one pen), while “plural” means more than one (You have three pens).

4. There ____ a chair and a table in the room.

Answer Key: is

5. There ____ two dogs in the yard.

Answer Key: are

6. Known:

She ____ a doll.

Fill in the blanks with the correct words.

Answer Key: has

7. Known:

They ____ five pencils.

Answer Key: have

8. I have one book. You have two books. She has three books. They have four books. We have five books.

Based on the sentences above, explain the difference between “singular” and “plural.”

Answer Key: “Singular” means one (I have one book), while “plural” means more than one (You have two books).

9. There ____ a ball in the park.

Answer Key: is

10. There ____ some birds in the tree.

Answer Key: are