This is how the Italian immediately commented on the defeat against Lazio. From Milenkovic’s decisive error to Ikonè’s lack of incisiveness

Vincenzo Italiano he spoke to Sky Sport after the defeat:

“The defeat makes us angry. Fiorentina played a great match, we conceded very little. At times we had the ball in the game. Losing them like this isn’t good, we work on similar situations. I’m sorry, because we played a great game of sacrifice. I think that when games are 0-0 you can lose even beyond injury time. When the recovery board comes out it’s the worst time. For me it was a golden point, don’t concede goals. I haven’t seen the images, Ikonè had many situations today where it could have hurt. This naivety costs us dearly, we suffer a defeat after Empoli, and where we could have achieved more”

About the error: “We had prepared it like this, avoiding mistakes with the ball. Having the possibility of dribbling, and we did it well with great attention. Then there are the one-on-ones, the duels, and they are strong at turning the field over. But we we gave him little, Milenkovic realizes that he should have made that move first and then realizes he made a mistake. But losing a game like this hurts me.”