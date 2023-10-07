Suara.com – Scott McTominay scored two goals in added time in the second half, giving Manchester United a 2-1 victory in the Week 8 Premier League match at Old Trafford Stadium, Manchester, on Saturday.

This Scottish midfielder became the star with two crucial goals, while Brentford took the lead through Mathias Jensen, according to Premier League records.

This result led Manchester United to climb up to 10th place in the Premier League standings, collecting 12 points from 8 matches, while Brentford still remains in 14th position with seven points.

In terms of statistics, Manchester United dominantly controlled the game by recording 62 percent of ball possession and taking 21 kicks, with eight of them on target.

When the match started, Brentford had an initial chance through two kicks taken by Aaron Hickey, but unfortunately his efforts did not produce results.

Errors in Manchester United’s back line created problems for the hosts, after Brentford managed to steal the lead in the 26th minute. Yoane Wissa sent a good pass to Mathias Jensen, who calmly found the net against Andre Onana, making the score 1-0.

In the remainder of the first half, Manchester United tried to pose a threat through Marcus Rashford’s efforts, but none succeeded in shaking the net. The 1-0 score for Brentford lasted until halftime.

Entering the second half, the squad managed by Erik ten Hag immediately took the initiative to attack, providing threats through the efforts of Rashford, Rasmus Hojlund and Bruno Fernandes, but none of them managed to penetrate Brentford’s goal.

The pressure from Manchester United continued, with Alejandro Garnacho, Fernandes and Anthony Martial pushing hard, but they continued to hit a deadlock.

Finally, Manchester United’s efforts bore fruit when the match entered second half extra time, precisely in the 90+3 minute. Scott McTominay scored an important goal after taking advantage of a chaotic situation in front of the Brentford goal, making the score 1-1.

The Red Devils managed to turn things around in the 90+7 minute after Harry Maguire gave a good pass to McTominay who scored with a header. This gave Manchester United a 2-1 lead, and the score remained until the end of the match.

Next, Manchester United will face Sheffield United in Week 9 of the Premier League, which is scheduled to take place on Saturday 21 October, while Brentford will host Burnley on the same day.