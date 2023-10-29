Suara.com – The Manchester Derby match in Week 10 of the 2023/2024 Premier League was one-sided. Even though they were playing at home, Manchester United could not reduce the might of Manchester City and lost with a landslide score of 0-3 at Old Trafford, Sunday (29/10) midnight WIB.

Erling Haaland scored two goals for Manchester City in this match through a penalty in the 26th minute and open play in the 49th minute.

Phil Foden’s goal in the 80th minute completed the misery of hosts Manchester United, who were completely dominated by Manchester City.

Manchester City had 31 attempted shots in this match, with 10 aiming at Manchester United’s goal.

Meanwhile, Manchester United only had 10 attempted shots, with only 3 on target.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag’s expression during the Premier League match against Manchester City at Old Trafford which ended Monday (30/10) early morning WIB. (PAUL ELLIS / AFP)

Manchester City also dominated ball possession, reaching 61 percent at home to their opponents, compared to Manchester United’s 39 percent.

At Old Trafford, Manchester United’s goal was broken through in the 26th minute via the penalty spot. It was Erling Haaland who opened the score in the 191st Manchester Derby in history.

A penalty was awarded after Rasmus Hojlund fouled Rodri in the forbidden box. Haaland successfully outwitted Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana, who guessed the wrong direction of the ball.

The visiting team continued to dominate completely in the second half. The continuous attacks launched by Manchester City made the hosts defend more.

In the 49th minute, Haaland managed to double Manchester City’s lead 2-0. Haaland’s hard header using Bernardo Silva’s measured pass could no longer be blocked by Onana.