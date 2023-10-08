Suara.com – Liverpool had to settle for sharing the points after drawing 2-2 with hosts Brighton & Hove Albion in the eighth week of the Premier League this season.

In the match held at the Amex Stadium, Sunday (8/10/2023), Brighton took the lead in the 20th minute through a goal from young player Simon Adingra.

Adingra cut off Virgil van Dijk’s pass to Alexis Mac Allister and counterattacked then fired a long-range shot into the right corner of the Liverpool goal.

Liverpool were finally able to respond and equalize at 1-1 in the 40th minute. The goal was scored by Mohamed Salah with a shot to beat Bart Verbruggen.

Also read: Dropped from the Indonesian National Team, Yance Sayuri instead plays in the PSM Makassar vs Madura United match

Entering injury time, Liverpool was awarded a penalty. Dominik Szoboszlai, who got the ball, was pulled by Pascal Gross in the forbidden box. Salah as the executor did his job well and Liverpool won 2-1.

In the second half, Brighton immediately attacked to catch up. Adingra had a chance in the 50th minute but Alisson was able to save it.

Liverpool also threatened through Ryan Gravenberch but the ball hit the crossbar in the 54th minute. Meanwhile Brighton still hasn’t given up.

The hosts were finally able to score a goal and equalize at 2-2 in the 78th minute. Lewis Dunk managed to break through Liverpool’s goal after welcoming Solly March’s free kick.

Both teams were still trying to pressure each other, but until the end of the match the score remained tied at 2-2.

Also Read: Releasing its Players to the Indonesian National Team, Borneo FC Provides Motivational Support

With this result, Liverpool moved up to third in the standings with 17 points. Meanwhile for Brighton, they are in sixth place with 16 points.