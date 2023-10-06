Denpasar Voice – The 2023-2024 football season is here and football fans around the world are looking forward to exciting matches in leading leagues, such as the English Premier League, Italy’s Serie A and Spain’s La Liga.

One of them is in the English Premier League on October 7 2023, there will be Manchester United FC vs Brentford FC, Juventus vs Torino in the Italian Serie A and others.

Below, we will discuss the schedules for the three leagues so that you don’t miss any interesting moments on the green field.

Immediately, here are the football schedules for the English Premier League, Italian Serie A and Spanish La Liga 7 October 2023

English Premier League schedule Saturday, 7 October 2023

1. Luton Town FC vs Tottenham Hotspur FC 18.30 WIB

2. Manchester United FC vs Brentford FC 21.00 WIB

3. Fulham FC vs Sheffield United FC 21.00 WIB

4. Everton FC vs AFC Bournemouth 21.00 WIB

5. Burnley FC vs Chelsea FC 21.00 WIB

6. Crystal Palace FC vs Nottingham Forest FC 23:30 WIB

Italian Serie A schedule Saturday, 7 October 2023

1. Inter Milan vs Bologna 20.00 WIB

2. Juventus vs Torino 23.00 WIB

3. Lecce vs Sassuolo 01.45 WIB

Spanish La Liga schedule Saturday, 7 October 2023

1. Cádiz vs Girona 19.00 WIB

2. Real Madrid vs Osasuna 21.15 WIB

3. Mallorca vs Valencia 23.30 WIB

4. Athletic Club vs Almeria 02.00 WIB

This is the information on the football schedule for the English, Italian and Spanish Premier Leagues: Manchester United FC vs Brentford FC 7 October 2023. (*/Dinda)