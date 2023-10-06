Chaos around the formula chosen for the 2030 World Cup. Gareth Southgate, the England coach, also spoke on the topic

Chaos around the formula chosen for the 2030 World Cup which, as announced in the last few hours, will be played between Morocco, Spain and Portugal, with the first three matches however in South America between Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay. Gareth Southgate, the England coach, also spoke on the topic: “The most important thing is that I don’t understand the integrity of the tournament: three matches played in South America, then the national teams have to cross the Atlantic again, change time time and resume the competition with three of them who will have had the advantage of playing part of the group at home. I’m not a supporter of that.”

World Cup 2030, Southgate: "South America? There would be significant effects on the competition"

At a later point, Gareth Soutghate continues: “It could happen that we have to play against Argentina at their home and then have to go back and there is a big difference between playing against them in Buenos Aires or Casablanca” – underlined Southgate . Finally, the England coach concluded: “It’s true that something like this happened at the last European Championships, but this seems to me to be a different situation, with significant repercussions on the competition.”