The official KTM still uncatchable. The “Youth” Fantic never in question, the wonder “Woman” infallible despite the assault of Nocera. The paths that lead to the EnduroGP, E2 and E3 titles, the hotly contested Junior

October 8, 2023

Santiago do Cacém, Portogallo, 7 October. The first shops of the EnduroGP World Championship 2023. They are those of the Enduro 1from the Youth and of Women. Joseph GarciaKTM, is the E1 World Champion, Kevin CristinoFantic, is the Youth World Champion, Jane Daniels, Fantic, is EW World Champion. Sorry for the repetition but it is not right that one should boast the full Title and the others settle for a pronoun. Well. Superlative, all three stellar. Garcia and Cristino shared the same moment of weakness in an otherwise triumphal season, from that infernal Czech Republic Grand Prix which was a… purgatory for many. Without any obstacles whatsoever, Daniels’ path has gone ahead, doubling last year’s success and placing herself in an unassailable position in the category.

Santiago do Cacém cousini.e. the penultimate day of the World Cup season in Portugal, thus issued the first, awaited verdicts. Including that of the Super Test on Friday evening, which gave us a Brad FreemanBeta, if not yet in very good shape, still very fast, that is, capable of regulating two crazy people like Andrea VeronaGasGas, a fractured finger, e Joseph Garcia. Since Friday evening it was clear that Verona would not give up an inch, regardless of the chances of winning the match that the GasGas official had in the probabilistic calculation of the premier class, the EnduroGP. Freeman’s teammate the Holcombe provisional leader in both EnduroGP and E2, however, he started very badly, two crashes, leaving around twenty seconds and ten positions in three special stages. At that moment the World Championship seemed like it could change its face.

Of course someone who won 7 World Cups he is not impressed by a misstep, and from that moment on Sabato do Cacém has become an explosive container. Holcombe restarted and recovered the positions, but he couldn’t be expected to go and get Garcia and Verona who, in the meantime, were beating each other up by alternating in the calculation of partial victories. As the elusive trio has reunited, Garcia once again extraordinary he concluded as a winner, Verona is second it’s incredible, Holcombe third. If for a moment one could think that the World Cup already addressed was being reshuffled, in the end it just happens that Verona gains a length on Holcombe and postpones the showdown to the last day of the World Championship, and Garcia gets rid of Freeman in the battle for third place.

There is no story, however, in E1 and E3. Garcia leaves only the sixth to Jamie McCanneyHusqvarna, and Freeman just a couple of the top opponents, PerssonHusqvarna, giving some space to too CharlierHusqvarna Zanardo, who only returned to Valpacas a seventh earlier and is being re-integrated into the logic of the not very negotiable World Championship.

Also there Enduro Juniorfrom the point of view of numbers the most fought of the yearbegan in an anomalous way, with the leader EtchellsFantic, who gave seven seconds to his Marca teammate and direct opponent Norrbin. Here too the distances were re-established and, at the end of the day, the Englishman, second, paid just over 3 seconds to the Swede but, in the meantime, took home the Junior 1 Title. Seven points between Etchells and Norrbin on the eve of the showdown. And we arrive at the last two, authentic triumphs. Kevin Cristino e Jane Daniels, World Youth and Women Champions. Youth ends in a rather atypical way, with the victory of Leo Joyon, Beta. However Second place was enough for Cristino to close the match triumphantly which, we can honestly say now, has never appeared in question. Just as it was the Women, one “practice” closed and managed perfectly by Jane DanielsFantic, despite the explosive performance of Francesca Noceraespecially in the sand of the first of the three laps of the Portuguese race, partially opaqued by a penalty.

Everyone up, Sunday, long the latest specials of the 2023 EnduroGP World Championship. The roads that lead to the still vacant Titles now seem clear, but no one in Enduro is forbidden to dream. Which leads us to conclude that it will be a mind-boggling final and final day of Enduro.

© Imagini Paulo Duarte EnduroGP – Beta Media – TM Boano – KTM – GasGas – JET Racing – Sherco Media

EnduroGP Portugal 2. Saturday. . . . 1. Jose Garcia (KTM) 1:02:04.83; 2. Andrea Verona (GASGAS) 1:02:13.83; 3. Steve Holcombe (Beta) 1:02:29.05; 4. Jamie McCanney (White) 1:02:53.49; 5. Samuel Bernardini (Honda) 1:03:22.52; 6. Nathan Watson (Honda) 1:03:28.31; 7. Hamish MacDonald (Sherco) 1:03:34.37; 8. Zach Pichon (Sherco) 1:03:37.99; 9. Brad Freeman (Beta) 1:03:59.71; 10. Daniel Milner (TM Racing) 1:04:02.95.